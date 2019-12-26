Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Weather Kid - 12/30/19

Video Credit: FOX 47 News Michigan - Duration: 00:29s - Published < > Embed
Weather Kid - 12/30/19

Weather Kid - 12/30/19

If you're looking for plans for tomorrow night, you can head to the Lansing Brewing Company for Balldropper New Year's Eve.

It's free to get in and runs from 8 to 12-30.

They'll also have live music.

You must be 21 and older to get in.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Weather Kid - 12/30/19

COMPANY FOR "BALLDROPPER NEWYEAR'S EVE"IT'S FREE TO GET IN AND RUNSFROM 8 TO 12-30.THEY'LL ALSO HAVE LIVE MUSIC.YOU MUST BE 21 AND OLDER TO GETIN.WE'LL HAVE MORE LOCAL EVENTS ANDTHINGS TO DO RIGHT HERE ON FOX47.IF YOU HAVE AN EVENT YOU'D LIKETO SHARE SEND US AN EMAIL.THAT'S TO AROUND TOWN AT FOX 47NEWS DOT COM.




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Weather Kid - 12/27/19 [Video]Weather Kid - 12/27/19

Our 1-800 Hansons Weather Kid is Lydia, Age 7 of Jackson

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:14Published

Weather Kid - Landon [Video]Weather Kid - Landon

Our 1-800 Hansons Weather Kid is Landon, Age 10 of Lansing

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:18Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.