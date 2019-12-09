|
4 Things To Know From Dec. 30, 2019
|
Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 01:56s - Published < > Embed
4 Things To Know From Dec. 30, 2019
Here are your four things to know for today.
(1:56) WCCO This Morning – Dec.
30, 2019
|
|
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this
Recent related videos from verified sources
4 Things To Know From Dec. 26, 2019
Here are the four things to know for today. (1:31) WCCO This Morning – Dec. 26, 2019
Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota Duration: 01:30Published
4 Things To Know From Dec. 9, 2019
Here are the four things to know for Monday. (1:39) WCCO This Morning – Dec. 9, 2019
Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota Duration: 01:39Published
|