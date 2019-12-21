NBC’s Chuck Todd Receives Backlash for Addressing Letter Comparing Bible Story to Trump Falsehoods and Fairy Tales 26 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 01:13s - Published NBC’s Chuck Todd Receives Backlash for Addressing Letter Comparing Bible Story to Trump Falsehoods and Fairy Tales Social media is firing back at MSNBC’s Chuck Todd after he highlighted a letter comparing Bible-believing people to supporters of President Trump. Veuer’s Chandra Lanier has the story. 0

