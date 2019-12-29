PM Modi asks people to back CAA with #IndiaSupportsCAA |OneIndia News

PM Modi urged people to show their backing for the Citizenship Act through the social media campaign #IndiaSupportsCAA.

He also clarified once again that the Act sought to gove persecuted refugees citizenship and not take away anyone's Rights.

Tweeting from his personal handle, the PM said that more content on the Act would be found on his NaMo app.

