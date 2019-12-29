Year in Review: September and October

Mercyone north iowa fills the void left by mayo in albert lea and minnesota's governor takes a shot at the pheasant opener.

Authorities said an armed man robbed cresco union savings bank in lime springs.

The howard county sheriff's office said luis angel vega of austin entered the bank on september 3 in a ski mask and waving a gun around, then driving away after a bank teller put money in a duffel bag.

"i haven't lived here a really long time but haven't heard of a bank robbery in decades."

Vega was arrested the day after the robbery and is facing a trial in march 2020.

Albert lea got some welcome news on september 13 as mercyone north iowa stepped up to fill the void left by mayo clinic health systems moving its inpatient care services to austin.

Members of the group "save our health care" celebrated in the days after the big announcement.

"there's 25 miles between the hospitals and in our opinion that's a little too far to drive or travel for the elderly and the newborns."

On october 16 that mercyone said its albert lea clinic would start out with 10,000 square feet in northbridge mall.

A broken water softener flooded the rochester public library on the weekend of september 22, keeping parts of it closed for a month and calling forth a lot of public support.

"people have just jumped in and helped, and we're getting offers of help from our team members but the community as well, so that has been really uplifting as we've been working through this."

Water was found in all three floors of the library and it destroyed thousands of books the friends of the rochester public library had been planning to sell.

Austin hosted the 2019 minnesota governor's pheasant hunting opener on october 11 and 12.

Roughly 170 hunters joined governor walz, who said he hoped this hunt worked out better for him than usual.

"there is apparently a jinx on this that the governor hasn't gotten a pheasant.

I'm not lowering the bar but i do truly say this that there's no bad day of hunting.

You're out there with friends, the family dog.

You get the blessings and the bounty with what we have been blessed within minnesota."

More than 450 people attended the pheasant opener banquet and& yes&the governor did land himself a rooster.

On october 21, the clear lake city council approved a deal to bring a new hotel, conference center, and restaurant to town.

The council agreed to provide a $4 million forgivable loan to willowstream llc for the project to be built near the interchange of interstate 35 and highway 122.

"it's been an exciting night and we're very pleased that the owner of the land were here, the developer, real estate people, all here tonight, exciting time."

The hotel will be part of the midwestábased "grand stay" tomorrow morning on daybreak, we will bring you the final year in review covering the last two months