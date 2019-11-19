'Charlie's Angels' Is Historic Flop

The 'Charle's Angels' franchise was once a reliable box office hit.

Not anymore.

Elizabeth Banks 'Charlie's Angels' reboot is one of the biggest bombs of 2019.

The film earned $17.5 million domestic off a $48 million budget.

Bad reviews 52% on Rotten Tomatoes and an apathetic audience led to Charlie’s Angels’ demise.

The movie's performance has been dismal through its four-week run.

The movie starred Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, and Ella Ballinska.

It opened with just $8.4 million from 3,452 for a per-screen average of $2,419.

It dropped 61.3% in its second weekend.

The movie will likely be gone from theaters within a week or two, if not less.