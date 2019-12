Rachel Garceau's On Your Side forecast 12/30/19

END TO 2019 ISCOMING OUR WAYACROSS SW IDAHO,WITH A FEWFLURRIES POPPINGUP HERE AND THERETODAY AND MOSTLYCLOUDY SKIES.

LIGHTSNOW IS POSSIBLE INTHE LOWERELEVATIONS EARLYWEDNESDAYMORNING, BUT THEMORE SIGNIFICANTPRECIPITATION ISEXPECTED IN THEMOUNTAINS, WITHANYWHERE FROM 6"TO 12" POSSIBLEABOVE 5,000' FROMTUESDAY NIGHTTHROUGH THURSDAYMORNING IN THECENTRAL MOUNTAINSOF IDAHO.NOW OVER TOFRANKIE KATAFIASFOR A CHECK ONYOUR MONDAYMORNING TRAFFIC..A SEASONABLY COLDEND TO 2019 ISCOMING OUR WAYACROSS SW IDAHO,WITH A FEWFLURRIES POPPINGUP HERE AND THEREFRANKIE KATAFIASFOR A CHECK ONYOUR MONDAYMORNING TRAFFIC..UP HERE AND THERETODAY AND MOSTLYCLOUDY SKIES.

LIGHTSNOW IS POSSIBLE INTHE LOWERELEVATIONS EARLYWEDNESDAYMORNING, BUT THEMORE SIGNIFICANTPRECIPITATION ISEXPECTED IN THEMOUNTAINS, WITHANYWHERE FROM 6"TO 12" POSSIBLEABOVE 5,000' FROMTUESDAY NIGHTTHROUGH THURSDAYMORNING IN THECENTRAL MOUNTAINSOF IDAHO.