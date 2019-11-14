Global  

Australian firefighters battle bushfires in suburban Melbourne

Video Credit: euronews (in English) - Duration: 00:50s - Published < > Embed
Australian firefighters battle bushfires in suburban Melbourne

Firefighters were battling a bushfire in suburban Melbourne on Monday amid emergency warnings across the state of Victoria.View on euronews
Recent related videos from verified sources

Helicopter refills water at Gospers Mountain bushfire as residents of Colo Heights warned it is too late to leave [Video]Helicopter refills water at Gospers Mountain bushfire as residents of Colo Heights warned it is too late to leave

The footage, filmed by an Australian firefighter on Wednesday (November 4) in Colo Heights, documents the dramatic orange sky as efforts to tackle the raging Gospers Mountain bushfires..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:07Published

Lack of forecast rains to prolong Australian bushfires threat [Video]Lack of forecast rains to prolong Australian bushfires threat

Official weather forecasts for Australia out on Thursday showed no substantial rains for at least three months, providing grim news as firefighters battle to get more than 100 bushfires raging across..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:11Published

