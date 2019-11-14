Australian firefighters battle bushfires in suburban Melbourne

Firefighters were battling a bushfire in suburban Melbourne on Monday amid emergency warnings across the state of Victoria.View on euronews

Eric Vitiello Apple will donate money to help Australian firefighters battle bushfires https://t.co/O9YSuToOLe by @iMore 3 days ago

Suzannah Brammer Apple will donate money to help Australian firefighters battle bushfires (via @NewsfusionApps #Apple News) https://t.co/GOVZzYSjpK 3 days ago