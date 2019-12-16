Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Greta Thunberg: 'I Wouldn't Have Wasted My Time' With Trump Meeting

Video Credit: GeoBeats - Duration: 00:43s - Published < > Embed
Greta Thunberg: 'I Wouldn't Have Wasted My Time' With Trump MeetingGreta Thunberg weighed in on a potential meeting with President Trump.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Greta Thunberg: I Wouldn’t Have Wasted My Time Speaking to Donald Trump


RIA Nov. - Published Also reported by •MediaiteReuters


Katrina vanden Heuvel: Deniers and sceptics can't stop climate movement

Katrina vanden Heuvel: Deniers and sceptics can't stop climate movementCOMMENT: The selection of 16-year-old climate activist Greta Thunberg as Time magazine's "Person of...
New Zealand Herald - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

drama_shepherd

Drama Shepherd - Text Trump to 8802 RT @MrJones_tm: JUST IN: Greta Thunberg: "I wouldn't have wasted my time" with Trump meeting 😂 OK? 🤦‍♂️ If Trump wanted to meet with some… 4 seconds ago

Math_7_5

BernieOrBust RT @johniadarola: Greta Thunberg Says She Would Have Turned Down a Meeting With Trump at U.N.: 'I Wouldn’t Have Wasted My Time' https://t.c… 4 seconds ago

gsan79

Gary Sanchez RT @thehill: JUST IN: Greta Thunberg: "I wouldn't have wasted my time" with Trump meeting https://t.co/OJ6bTkbfOq https://t.co/eaFMwZNt8E 7 seconds ago

khankiso

k hank #resist I wouldn't have wasted my time on Trump, says Greta Thunberg - Democratic Underground https://t.co/PLsi9ulzvU via @demunderground 7 seconds ago

FatcatSmf

fatcatSMF RT @thehill: JUST IN: Greta Thunberg: "I wouldn't have wasted my time" with Trump meeting https://t.co/A5uUXWIMPF https://t.co/l5ZBw9D5jx 29 seconds ago

cookieyordon

Cookie H. Yordon RT @DeanObeidallah: Well played!!! Greta Thunberg Says She Would Have Turned Down a Meeting With Trump at U.N.: 'I Wouldn’t Have Wasted My… 40 seconds ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Rewind 2019: All that grabbed eyeballs across the globe, making 2019 a memorable year |Oneindia News [Video]Rewind 2019: All that grabbed eyeballs across the globe, making 2019 a memorable year |Oneindia News

Let's take a look at all the world events that made headlines across the globe, From US President Donald Trump's impeachment to Greta Thunberg being named the Time Magazine's person of the year,..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 06:13Published

Michelle Obama comes to defense of Greta Thunberg [Video]Michelle Obama comes to defense of Greta Thunberg

Former first lady Michelle Obama recently took to social media to offer words of encouragement to climate crisis activist Greta Thunberg In a Twitter post.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:42Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.