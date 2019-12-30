Global  

With entering a new year ... and on january first a new decade... means accessing new year's resolutions
With entering a new year ... and on january first a new decade... means accessing new year's resolutions our deandria turner asks local residents what changes they want to make in the new year.

She joins us in the studio with more on what they had to say... vo in monitor we're just days away from entering 2020 and some local starkville residents spent their morning at a coffee shop are taking stock of 2019 and setting new goals for 2020.

Most resolutions include hitting the gym or cutting out a bad habit, but as this decade changes some people are looking at ways to change with it.

"in 2020 i look forward to traveling more."

Cheryl andrews already has some of her resolutions planned.

"i already have a trip to japan.

I'm taking some of my students in may, then i have a girls trip to hawaii" while andrews spends time traveling linda couvillion mcgrath's goal is to spend time on the sidelines to cheer on her grand children "we're at football games, baseball games, were gonna start basketball in january kharis brightwell is welcoming a new life and says her goal is to immerse herself in motherhood.

"starting the new year, we're going to be having our third child in march and something about the third child is making me embrace motherhood a lot more than the first and second i'm looking forward to just embracing motherhood fully" according to parade magazine, the top goals for the new year are losing weight, eating better and sticking to an exercise routine.

Managing finances and even looking for a new job are also high on the list.

And, the one that we all should work on- managing stress.

Vo in monitor another goal from the magazine is to set some aside some



