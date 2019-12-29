Global  

Rep. John Lewis Diagnosed With Stage 4 Pancreatic Cancer

Rep. John Lewis Diagnosed With Stage 4 Pancreatic Cancer

Rep. John Lewis Diagnosed With Stage 4 Pancreatic Cancer

The longtime congressman and civil rights icon revealed the diagnosis in a statement Sunday.
Recent related news from verified sources

US Rep John Lewis of Georgia says he has pancreatic cancer

ATLANTA (AP) — Congressman John Lewis of Georgia announced Sunday that he has stage IV pancreatic...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •NPRChicago S-TDaily CallerFOXNews.comMediaitePoliticoSifyIndiaTimesUSATODAY.comCBS Newsbizjournals


Eye Opener: Deadly shooting at Texas church service

A deadly church shooting in Texas and a stabbing at a New York Hanukkah celebration add to fears of a...
CBS News - Published


Recent related videos from verified sources

Civil rights hero John Lewis has pancreatic cancer [Video]Civil rights hero John Lewis has pancreatic cancer

Democratic Representative John Lewis, a hero of the U.S. civil rights movement, said on Sunday he had been diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer. Ryan Brooks reports.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:06Published

