Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

The Royal Family is Hiring a Housekeeper to Help Maintain Windsor Castle

Video Credit: Buzz60 - Duration: 00:40s - Published < > Embed
The Royal Family is Hiring a Housekeeper to Help Maintain Windsor Castle

The Royal Family is Hiring a Housekeeper to Help Maintain Windsor Castle

The Royal family is hiring a housekeeper to help maintain Windsor Castle, where Meghan Markle and Prince Harry live.

Buzz60’s Johana Restrepo has more.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

familywhistle

Anne Howell RT @mental_floss: If you're fond of housecleaning and eavesdropping on the royal family, your dream job may have just opened up. https://t.… 1 minute ago

mental_floss

Mental Floss If you're fond of housecleaning and eavesdropping on the royal family, your dream job may have just opened up. https://t.co/LoprXbiJ8g 25 minutes ago

montegiani

Sophia Bella Montegiani The British royal family is hiring a housekeeper to live at the same castle as Meghan Markle and Prince Harry https://t.co/v5mhLTqHLN 5 hours ago

TRH_WandC

GoldenCouple RT @RoyaleVision: "The British royal family is hiring a housekeeper to maintain Windsor Castle — the residence of MM and Prince Harry" 😮🤣 B… 15 hours ago

RoyaleVision

Mace "The British royal family is hiring a housekeeper to maintain Windsor Castle — the residence of MM and Prince Harry" 😮🤣 Business Insider 19 hours ago

KabirKh05653012

Kabir Khan The British royal family is hiring a housekeeper to live at the same castle as Meghan Markle and Prince Harry… https://t.co/3w8ALu7KFj 20 hours ago

marciojmsilva

Márcio M. Silva The British royal family is hiring a housekeeper to live at the same castle as Meghan Markle and Prince Harry… https://t.co/ECRrv0zgoV 22 hours ago

HPTarget

HP Targeting, Inc. The British royal family is hiring a housekeeper to live at the same castle as Meghan Markle and Prince Harry… https://t.co/kBGwLVsEPb 22 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Windsor Castle Is Looking For A New Housekeeper [Video]Windsor Castle Is Looking For A New Housekeeper

The British royal family is looking for a new housekeeping assistant.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:34Published

Queen of Christmas! Windsor Castle Has Been Decorated for the Holidays [Video]Queen of Christmas! Windsor Castle Has Been Decorated for the Holidays

Windsor Castle has been decorated for the holidays! Buzz60’s TC Newman takes you inside to see the royal decorations.

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 01:04Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.