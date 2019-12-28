Mississippi Secretary of State to Visit the Coast On Bonnet Carre Spillway 12 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: WXXV - Published Mississippi Secretary of State to Visit the Coast On Bonnet Carre Spillway Mississippi Secretary of State to Visit the Coast On Bonnet Carre Spillway 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Mississippi Secretary of State to Visit the Coast On Bonnet Carre Spillway - current secretary of state, and- incoming- lieutenant governor, delbert- hosemann is - scheduled to be in south- mississippi later today.- a press conference has been - scheduled for 2 pm this - afternoon where secretary of- state delbert hosemann is - scheduled to announce action by- the state, related to the - mississippi sound.- the presser is set to take plac- at the secretary of state's - office- in gulfport.- just last week, south - mississippi cities, counties, - and - organizations joined together - and filed a federal lawsuit - against the u.s. army corps of- engineers and mississippi river- commission. - the lawsuit was filed in the- u.s. district court in gulfport- by the- cities of biloxi, d'iberville,- waveland, harrison and- hancock counties, the - mississippi hotel and lodging - association, and mississippi- commerical fisheries united.- the lawsuit accuses the corps o- violating - federal law by opening the- bonnet carre spillway for - extended periods of time, with- adverse impacts here in - mississippi.- the lawsuit is not asking for - monetary damages, but for - a temporary injuction to be - placed requiring the corps to - consult with coast governments- regarding - future openings of the spillway- be sure to tune into news 25- later today for full coverage





