Sea Coast Church

Sea Coast Church
Captain thomas in new york and his family released a statement on sunday night saying he has no known history of anti-semitism but does have a history of mental illness.

In new york, jackie ibanez, fox news.

>> tessa spencer: charleston is nearing it's 350th anniversary .

Tonight leaders of an event hope to highlight all faiths that have made a home at holy city.

Brooke schwieters is live outside seacoast church at west ashley with more.

Good morning.

>> brooke schwieters: tessa, good morning.

Inclusivity and understanding are just two themes you will likely see play out tonight at seacoast church at west ashley.

There will be nearly 2 dozen faith-based groups here to share their stories and culture.

Tonight, during the event, people can expect a lecture about the history of religion at charleston with folks also experiencing what is called watch night which is a ritual going back to new america ?new year's eve at 1862 which is when enslaved people at america awaited the emancipation proclamation.

Mayor john tecklenburg will join the charleston interreligious council and they will announce an awaited series of interfaith events.

This is in observance of interfaith harmony month in january.

The press conference with mayor tecklenburg and cic will be this morning at 11:00 a.m.

.

The interfaith event for the entire community will start at seacoast church at west ashley starting at 6:30 p.m.

.

Reporting live this morning at west ashley, brooke schwieters, fox 24 news.

>>




