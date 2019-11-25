Bringing back the Roarin’ 20s at the White House Hotel 5 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: WXXV - Published Bringing back the Roarin’ 20s at the White House Hotel Now to an event that only comes around once in a century. We will be ringing in the new roaring 20s this New Year’s Eve. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Bringing back the Roarin’ 20s at the White House Hotel Your- screen. - - now to an event that only comes- around once in a century. - we will be ringing in the new - roaring 20's this new - years eve.- you can bring in the new year,- jay gatsby style, at the white- house - hotel in biloxi.- the party will feature live - entertainment, drink specials, - complementary champagne toast - and much more.- you don't have to be staying at- the hotel





You Might Like

Tweets about this WXXV 25 Now to an event that only comes around once in a century. We will be ringing in the new Roaring 20s this New Year’s… https://t.co/DvPx0EGSvB 1 week ago

Recent related videos from verified sources Turkeys check into luxury hotel ahead of White House pardon The two gobblers, named "Bread" and "Butter," are resting up after traveling from their home farm near Clinton, North Carolina. The birds are due to be pardoned by.. Credit: Rumble Duration: 01:00Published on November 26, 2019 'Bread' And 'Butter' Await Word On Presidential Pardon These turkeys are in the running to be the National Thanksgiving Turkey. The turkeys are staying in a luxury hotel until the White House pardoning ceremony on Tuesday. Credit: WBZ CBS Boston Duration: 00:49Published on November 25, 2019