Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Emergency Management officials advocate for statewide notification system

Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published < > Embed
Emergency Management officials advocate for statewide notification systemEmergency Management officials advocate for statewide notification system
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Emergency Management officials advocate for statewide notification system

As we keep an eye on possible severe weather on the way.... emergency management officials across alabama are coming together to revamp their emergency notification system.

Right now, its up the individual county to make their own system.

Officials say the inconsistency can lead to slow alerts.

Now they want a state-wide, cohesive system.

Waay31s sierra phillips is live with what this might work when disaster strikes, sierra?

The new system would send alerts right to the palm of your hand with texts, calls or social media alerts.

The idea is to decrease the reliance on sirens and get you the information they need as fast as possible.

Me- "monday night you heard the sires?"

Greene- "yep."

Me- "did you do anything?"

Greene- "nope."

William greene told me during our last round of severe weather he didn't think much of hearing tornado sirens near his home.

Greene- "ehh..normal."

Jackson county's emergency management director, paul smith, told me his office often sees a problem with too much relianceon tornado sirens.

That's part of why officials want an upgraded system.

Smith- "by the time they hear the siren, its too late to make their emergency plan."

Emergency management officials say the new system would streamline notifications when speed matters most.

It would alert statewite with texts, calls and social media.

It would also cost less.

Smith- "its faster, you'll hear it because its basically like having a siren on your hip."

Right now jackson county has an alert system for the public called "code red" that sends emergency alerts to your phone.

Problem is, not all neighboring counties have it, it takes 10 percent of the emergency management budget each year and to opt in you have to call the ema office.

Greene says if there's a statewide system that's user friendly, he'd opt in.

Greene- "if there's a tornado up the road i need to know."

The system is already seeing support from lawmakers.

Lt.

Governor will ainsworth tweeted "providing a statewide emergency notification system would provide all alabama residents with access to life- saving alerts" and said he's been working with emergency management officials for months to make it happen.

The jackson county emergency management director told me with might see more movement on this when the state legislative session kicks back up




You Might Like


Tweets about this

halterproject

Halter Project RT @kellymnyc: Emergency managers from across Alabama are coming together to revamp their emergency notification system Right now, it's up… 3 days ago

kellymnyc

Kelly McKinney Emergency managers from across Alabama are coming together to revamp their emergency notification system Right now… https://t.co/FnjPo6yPkO 4 days ago

WAAYTV

WAAY 31 Would this make you feel more safe? https://t.co/ryHVyurC7u 5 days ago

mds79

Michael Smith North Alabama emergency management officials advocate for statewide notification system https://t.co/8WfhnLCxo1 5 days ago

WAAYTV

WAAY 31 Would you like to see this happen? https://t.co/ryHVyuJcZ2 5 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.