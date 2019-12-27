Global  

SUV Crash Into Power Pole Cuts Power To Hundreds In South Sacramento

SUV Crash Into Power Pole Cuts Power To Hundreds In South Sacramento

SUV Crash Into Power Pole Cuts Power To Hundreds In South Sacramento

Hundreds of people in south Sacramento woke up on Monday morning to no power after an SUV slammed into a power pole overnight.
