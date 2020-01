Suspect in custody involving death of local man HAPPENING TODAY...THE MAN ACCUSED OF KILLING A MANREPORTED MISSING OVERCHRISTMAS... WILLBE IN COURT.MAUREEN HALLIDAY JOINS US INSTUDIO NOW WITH THE LATEST.THE 50-YEAR-OLD MAN COULD BE INCOURT TODAY ON MURDER CHARGES.POLICE ARE NOT RELEASING THESUSPECTS NAME UNTIL HE ISARRAIGNED INSHIAWASSEE COURT.THIS IS FOLLOWING THE DEATH OF25-YEAR-OLD KEVIN BACON FROMSWARTZ CREEK.HE WENT MISSING CHRISTMAS EVE.AND HIS BODY WAS FOUND ONSATURDAY INSIDE A HOME INBENINGTON TOWNSHIP.A FRIEND OF BACON SAID HE WASGOING TO MEET UP WITH SOMEONEFROM A DATING APP.POLICE HAVE NOT RELEASED ANYDETAILS ON HOW BACON WASKILLED... HOW HIS BODYWAS DISCOVERED... OR HISRELATIONSHIP WITH THE SUSPECT.THE FAMILY SAYS HIS FUNERAL ISSET FOR FRIDAY.JULIE.THANK YOU MAUREEN.SOCIAL MEDIA STAR AND MAKE UPARTIST JEFFREE STAR HAS DONATEDMORE THAN 20-THOUSAND-DOLLARS TOA GO-FUND-ME FOR BACON'S FUNERALEXPENSES.HE ALSO TWEETED HIS CONDOLENCES.AS OF THIS MORNING--BACON'S GOFUND ME HAS RAISED MORE THAN 34-THOUSAND DOLLARS.NEW INFORMATION NOW-