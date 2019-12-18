Minnesota man uses misfit Christmas trees to bring joy to sick wife

Special gift to his wife during a difficult time.

News 8's jordan fremstad tells us how his collection of old or unsold christmas trees is helping keep her spirits high during the holiday season.

Christmas day has come and gone.

"we moved up here in 1986."

But the spirit of christmas in chuck and kandy sonnek's home is a year round commitment.

"we believe that the christmas spirit lives in everyone right here (in the heart).

That's important to share with the people you love."

Chuck says a positive attitude can do wonders for the obstacles one might face.

"it's true.

And humor,' he provides the humor."

1986 was a year kandy's health took a turn.

Now her only way to move from one place to the next is using this chair.

A chair she places in front of this window every morning.

"you never get tired of anything mother nature blesses us with wherever you are."

Their backyard is a hangout for everything from birds..... "we have turkeys and deer, squirrels and rabbits."

Rabbits are kandy's favorite.

"we've seen them come running out of one hut over to the other and hop over eachother.

It's so cute."

Chuck has even seen the very top of the southeastern minnesota food chain.

"i blinked and i said, that's not what i saw.'

It was what i saw because it ran into the woods."

The wildlife they see was made possible through an idea chuck had 20 years ago.

"it's been well worth the effort."

An idea straight out of a charlie brown christmas...takin g misfit trees destined for the landfill...and giving them a new purpose.

Standup: this isn't the first year chuck has been adding to the memories.

"one year when there was no snow at thanksgiving we brought home 175 trees."

Each year he puts the trees in his back yard adding a new layer each year providing shelter for rabbits and wildlife for his love's eyes to see.

"we are still living the dream we had when we were teenagers and falling in love."

As linus said...they're not bad little trees....maybe they just need a little love...love from two people whose love for eachother has stood the test.

"forty six years on sunday, yeah on sunday.'

She's still my sweetie and i'm still lucky to have her in my life.

I am lucky too.'" the trees themselves are not the medicine.

The love behind each one is what creates the perfect prescription.

In dakota....thi s is jordan fremstad...news 8.

Chuck and candy say nature has helped keep their spirits high....despite her challenges with multiple sclerosis.

Besides the trees they have planted 40 acres of prairie grass to help restore bee and butterfly habitat...somethi ng that is important to each