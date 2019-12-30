witnesses account of plane crash

Local post office earlier this morning.

News 15's leigha mcneil is live on the scene.... leigha?

The lafayette police department have officially re- open the verot school road area surrounding the crash that had previously been blocked off since the crash happened this morning at 9:22.

I've been out here at the scene all day and though the smoke and the smell of the burning fuel in the air had dissappeared i spoke to one witness go says today will forever a day he remembers shederick jenkins witness robert benoit lafayette fire chief joel robideaux lafayette mayor president jenkins:i automatically knew it was a plane just because of how close it was overheating so i jumped out of bed thinking it was going to hit the building.

Shederick jenkins woke up in a panick this morning thinking the walls of his apartment were collapsing around himbut when he ran outside he saw something he never expected3 jenkins: i seen bodies scattered and mangled.

Amoung the flames and the smoke jenkins says he heard a woman screaming...and pleading for help jenkins:it was a scary moment it just remind you just in a blink of an eye how quick something could happen just like that i was in bed thinking then thinking the building could've been on top of my head lafayette fire chief robert benoit says word traveled fast benoit:the thing we wanted to make sure that we got the right information out at the right time to calm the storm so to speak so that everybody is not panicking after something like thisboth chief benoit and lafayette mayor president joel robideaux confirm this investigation will be lengthy robideaux:at this point there is an investigation is underway and will continue for the next several days or weeks even until that time again like the chief said we ask that you respect the family's privacy there are still many un answered questions about this heartbreaking tragety...soon we will get out answers but the famlies will always be asking why?benoit:it's a sad thing is a tragic events it hurts of course we feel for the families it's something that we know we're going to get through we just have to make sure we keep god first.

Jenkins:just be thankful for every day that you have on the stove because in that quick of a second you could be gone officials at the presser 3 confirm that ntsb should be on scene any minute now we were told they will be arriving in lafayette at 9 pm this afternoon but as of news time they have not gotten on the scene just yet... as the ntsb reveals their information will keep you guys up-to-date on air in all [email protected] and lafayette leigha mcneil news 15