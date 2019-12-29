Actor Zac Efron Is Back Home After Health Scare In Papua New Guinea

American actor Zac Efron confirmed on Monday that he fell ill while filming a survival reality TV show in Papua New Guinea.

According to Reuters, Efron was taken via helicopter for treatment in Australia after contracting a bacterial infection.

The 32-year-old was thought to have possibly contracted typhoid while shooting the “Killing Zac Efron” series.

Efron posted on Monday to his official Twitter account, saying that he was back home with friends and family.