Moyes says he has unfinished business at West Ham

NEW WEST HAM MANAGER DAVID MOYES AT PRESS CONFERENCE 2.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) DAVID MOYES SAYING: "I certainly do feel as if I've got unfinished business.

I really really enjoyed my time here last time, I felt by the end of the time we had turned things around, gone in a more positive direction with the players, and I think the players would say that as well, I think they really enjoyed the end of the time.

"Obviously I would have liked to develop that and worked from there but it didn't quite happen then but overall.

Look I'm smiling, it was great to come in through the doors and see the men at the doors and then everybody that came in, it made it really easy today." 3.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) DAVID MOYES SAYING: "I was disappointed, which I said, but this is why I've got another chance to go again, and I think it says something an awful lot about the owners and they thought the job I did do with my staff was good enough to give me another opportunity, and this time I'm going to make it where there's no choice that they will always be wanting to renew in the future." 5.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) DAVID MOYES SAYING: "I'm coming here to West Ham initially to try and get us wins and get away from the wrong end of the table.

But my bigger picture is to have a strong team, a really good footballing team, attacking team, and all those things I have to bring to the table and I hope to do so." 7.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) DAVID MOYES SAYING: "I believe they've got a lot of good players, I think they've spent well on players.

If we're being truthful I think we need those players now to stand up, I think we need those players to stand up and show exactly what they can do.

I think the players have a massive impact, what their performance does, on the support, and I think they're going to have to do that in the coming weeks.

We need to demand all the things which we did before." 9.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) DAVID MOYES SAYING: "I think there's money there to spend if we need it.

I think from my point of view the message I'm giving is I'm more interested in the players at the club at the moment, I think that we have to see what we've got here, see how we can mold them into the best possible team, the best possible formation and arguably I have to say we have to get results.

It was a little bit like the situation I was in when we arrived before, we have to pick up points and move away from the position we're in." 11.

END OF PRESS CONFERENCE STORY: New West Ham United manager David Moyes said on Monday (December 30) that he feels he has unfinished business at the London Premier League club.

Moyes was reappointed as head coach on an 18-month deal to replace the sacked Manuel Pellegrini and help move the club away from the bottom half of the table.

Moyes, 56, returns to the Hammers for a second stint after he saved the club from the drop in the 2017-18 campaign during a six-month deal and he will face the same task with the team languishing in 17th -- a point above the relegation places.

The Scot's first game back in charge will be on Wednesday at home to fellow strugglers Bournemouth.

Pellegrini was sacked after Saturday's 2-1 home defeat by Leicester City, their seventh loss in nine games after a promising start to the season.

"I certainly do feel as if I've got unfinished business," Moyes told reporters on Monday.

"I really really enjoyed my time here last time, I felt by the end of the time we had turned things around, gone in a more positive direction with the players, and I think the players would say that as well." Moyes was hired by West Ham in November 2017 to replace Slaven Bilic with the east London club in the relegation zone and the Scotsman led them to a 13th-place finish to ensure their survival in the top flight.

But West Ham did not renew his contract and instead hired Manchester City's former title-winning manager Pellegrini in the close season and he led them to a 10th-place finish last term.

But after winning only twice in the last 14 games, the club, who spent over 150 million pounds ($196.37 million) on transfers during Pellegrini's tenure, wanted to make a change quickly to give the new manager time to salvage the season.

Moyes previously managed Everton, Manchester United and Sunderland in the Premier League.

He also spent a year in Spain coaching La Liga side Real Sociedad between 2014 and 2015 before he was sacked following a poor start to the season.

