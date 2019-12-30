Global  

Survey: 2/3rds Of Americans Will Set Financial Resolutions For 2020

A new survey from Fidelity Investments found about 75% of Americans believe they will be better off financially next year, but that isn't stopping two-thirds of people from setting financial resolutions for 2020 (2:47).

WCCO 4 News Mid-Morning – Dec.

30, 2019
