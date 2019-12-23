|
Australia bush fires expected to spread into the new year
|
The New South Wales Fire Service has warned of fires spreading into the new year, highlighting new areas predicted to be affected.
It comes as all of the states in the country experience a heatwave, with temperatures exceeding 40C.
So far 10 people have been killed and around 1,000 homes have been destroyed since September.
