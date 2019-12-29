Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> > >

Rep. John Lewis Confirms He Is Battling Stage 4 Pancreatic Cancer

Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:33s - Published < > Embed
Rep. John Lewis Confirms He Is Battling Stage 4 Pancreatic Cancer

Rep. John Lewis Confirms He Is Battling Stage 4 Pancreatic Cancer

Rep.

John Lewis confirmed on Sunday that he is suffering from Stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

According to Politico, Lewis said he will undergo treatment, as he continues to serve his district.

Doctors discovered the Georgia Democrat’s condition in a routine December medical visit.

Lewis said in a statement that the diagnosis has been reconfirmed by subsequent tests.

Lewis said his doctors believe recent medical advances have made this type of cancer treatable.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

US Rep John Lewis of Georgia says he has pancreatic cancer

ATLANTA (AP) — Congressman John Lewis of Georgia announced Sunday that he has stage IV pancreatic...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •NPRChicago S-TDaily CallerFOXNews.comMediaitePoliticoUSATODAY.comSifyIndiaTimes


Eye Opener: Deadly shooting at Texas church service

A deadly church shooting in Texas and a stabbing at a New York Hanukkah celebration add to fears of a...
CBS News - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Rep. John Lewis Diagnosed With Stage 4 Pancreatic Cancer [Video]Rep. John Lewis Diagnosed With Stage 4 Pancreatic Cancer

The longtime congressman and civil rights icon revealed the diagnosis in a statement Sunday.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:00Published

Civil rights hero John Lewis has pancreatic cancer [Video]Civil rights hero John Lewis has pancreatic cancer

Democratic Representative John Lewis, a hero of the U.S. civil rights movement, said on Sunday he had been diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer. Ryan Brooks reports.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:06Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.