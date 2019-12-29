Rep. John Lewis Confirms He Is Battling Stage 4 Pancreatic Cancer

Rep.

John Lewis confirmed on Sunday that he is suffering from Stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

According to Politico, Lewis said he will undergo treatment, as he continues to serve his district.

Doctors discovered the Georgia Democrat’s condition in a routine December medical visit.

Lewis said in a statement that the diagnosis has been reconfirmed by subsequent tests.

Lewis said his doctors believe recent medical advances have made this type of cancer treatable.