Duron Harmon On Sports Final: Patriots Will Be Ready To Play Wild Card Weekend

The Patriots were not ready to play Week 17 against the Miami Dolphins, and lost out on a bye week because of it.

That will not happen again when the Pats take the field against the Titans on Wild Card weekend, Duron Harmon professed on Sunday night's Sports Final.
