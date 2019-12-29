Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> > >

Another Horse Dies At Santa Anita Park Bringing The Death Toll To 38

Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:33s - Published < > Embed
Another Horse Dies At Santa Anita Park Bringing The Death Toll To 38

Another Horse Dies At Santa Anita Park Bringing The Death Toll To 38

Another horse has died at California’s embattled Santa Anita Park.

According to HuffPost, this death brings the total number of fatalities at the racetrack in the last year to 38.

Truest Reward, a 3-year-old Gelding, died on Thursday after breaking its left front leg on the training track.

The track was closed to workouts but open for jogging and galloping ahead of the opening day.

Officials with the Santa Anita Park confirmed the death in an email statement but did not disclose the cause.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Perchspective

PerchSpective As new season opens, another horse dies at Santa Anita – 38th death in the past year — Straight from the Horse’s He… https://t.co/kVv0oBJniK 9 minutes ago

96Libby

Elizabeth Stefano Another Horse Dies At Santa Anita Park Ahead Of Its Opening Weekend https://t.co/PptfOySAql 1 hour ago

lmw1954

HippieNan RT @rtfitch: As new season opens, another horse dies at Santa Anita – 38th death in the past year https://t.co/i2VeRBg2IM https://t.co/stgw… 1 hour ago

RamboTeacher

Ernie Rambo, NBCT RT @Rambopolitan: Another horse dies at Santa Anita. That makes 38. Governor @GavinNewsom, how on earth is this track still open? 2 hours ago

EZHILLATL

Phil E Hill Jr As new season opens, another horse dies at Santa Anita - 38th death in the past year | https://t.co/eepzeJGowZ https://t.co/727x4sphB8 2 hours ago

DMDeDionisio

Donna DeDionisio RT @4_the_babies: At least 38 horses have died at Santa Anita Race Track this year. https://t.co/aOJ272gvPZ 2 hours ago

debpol60yahooco

Deborah Polfus Another Horse Dies At Santa Anita Park Ahead Of Its Opening Weekend https://t.co/6FaWdknXOK 2 hours ago

serial54

Louise Castello RT @urbanhorsedoc: What about the new PET scan? 🤔🐎 “3-year-old gelding named Truest Reward was injured while training.” #HorseRacing https:… 2 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

38th Horse Death At Santa Anita [Video]38th Horse Death At Santa Anita

Santa Anita's opening weekend reportedly was marred by the death of another racehorse -- though the latest fatality happened on Thursday, two days before Saturday's rescheduled opening day.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 01:13Published

Santa Anita Racing Season Begins, Protesters Continue To Call For Track's Closure [Video]Santa Anita Racing Season Begins, Protesters Continue To Call For Track's Closure

Santa Anita Park opened its new season Saturday with horses hitting the track and fans filling the stadium following a turbulent year.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 01:53Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.