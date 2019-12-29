Another Horse Dies At Santa Anita Park Bringing The Death Toll To 38

Another horse has died at California’s embattled Santa Anita Park.

According to HuffPost, this death brings the total number of fatalities at the racetrack in the last year to 38.

Truest Reward, a 3-year-old Gelding, died on Thursday after breaking its left front leg on the training track.

The track was closed to workouts but open for jogging and galloping ahead of the opening day.

Officials with the Santa Anita Park confirmed the death in an email statement but did not disclose the cause.