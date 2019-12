Man building hobbit hole home in NC 6 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:59s - Published Man building hobbit hole home in NC A couple in North Caroline is building a "hobbit hole" home based on the ones in the "Lord of the Rings." 90% of the home is underground and includes a hobit hole's signature round, wood door. 0

MIKE PARRISH AND HIS WIFE AREBUILDING A 'HOBBIT HOLE' HOMEBASED ON THE ONES IN THE "LORDOF THE RINGS" AND "THE HOBBIT"BOOKS AND MOVIES.THE 800-SQUARE-FOOT, ONE-BED,ONE- BATH HOME IS ABOUT90-PERCENT UNDERGROUND.IT INCLUDES A HOBBIT HOLE'SSIGNATURE ROUND WOOD DOOR."I'M NOT JUST A CASUAL FAN, I'MA HUGE FAN." "WE'RE COMING UPWITH WHAT WE HOPE WILL BE THECOOLEST HOBBIT HOME ON THE EASTCOAST."THE HOBBIT HOLE HOME ISEXPECTED TO BE FINISHED INABOUT TWO MONTHS.PARRISH AND HIS WIFE HAVEN'TDECIDED HOW MUCH THEY'LL CHARGEPER NIGHT TO STAY THERE.





