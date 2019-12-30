Global  

Redskins to Fire GM Bruce Allen and Hire Ron Rivera as Coach

Redskins to Fire GM Bruce Allen and Hire Ron Rivera as Coach.

The Washington Redskins are expected to hire the former Carolina Panthers head coach.

On the same day that the team moved on from their longtime general manager and team president.

As this season concludes, Bruce Allen has been relieved of his duties as President of the Washington Redskins and is no longer with the organization.

, Washington Redskins, via statement.

Like our passionate fan base, I recognize we have not lived up to the high standards set by great Redskins teams, coaches and players who have come before us.

, Washington Redskins, via statement.

Allen has been with Washington since 2010, and the team has a record of 61-107 during his tenure.

The news that Rivera and the Redskins are close to a deal was first reported by ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The Panthers fired Rivera on Dec.

3 after a 5-7 start to the season.

The Redskins fired Jay Gruden after an 0-5 start, and Bill Callahan took over as interim coach for the rest of the year
