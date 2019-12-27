Global  

Aurora Town Center shooting suspect expected in court

Aurora Town Center shooting suspect expected in courtThe 18-year-old suspect is expected in court Monday morning.
Aurora Town Center shooting suspect expected in court

IT'S GOING TO CAUSE SOME ICYCONDITIONS WITH THE WATER ACROSSSANTA FE.Nicole: JUST DAYS AFTERCHRISTMAS A FAMILY IS MOURNINGTHE LOSS OF THEIR SON AFTER ASHOOTING AT A MALL.17-YEAR-OLD NATHAN POINDEXTERWAS SHOT AND KILLED AT THE TOWNCENTER IN AURORA.Brian: THE SUSPECTED SHOOTER, 18YEARS OLD HIMSELF, WILL BE INCOURT.MICAH SMITH IS LIVE FROM THEMALL, BOTH SO YOUNG TO BEEXPERIENCING THIS KIND OFVIOLENCE.



Person fatally shot at Aurora’s Town Center mall, police say it’s “not a mass-shooter situation”

Police are investigating the shooting death of a person inside the JCPenny store at the Town Center...
Denver Post - Published


Youth Violence Was Main Topic At Denver Town Hall [Video]Youth Violence Was Main Topic At Denver Town Hall

The recent shooting death of a teenager at an Aurora mall was on the minds of many kids and community activists at a town hall Saturday night.

Juvenile dies in shooting at Aurora Town Center Friday afternoon [Video]Juvenile dies in shooting at Aurora Town Center Friday afternoon

A male juvenile died after a shooting at the Aurora Town Center Friday afternoon, police said.

