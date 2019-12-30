New York Synagogue Attack: Rockland County Officials Announce New Security Measures

Global Operations Security Services Inc Monsey Synagogue Stabbing Attack in New York Reported There are reports that multiple people were stabbed outside… https://t.co/JecH555L3t 32 minutes ago

JTorba RT @CBSNewYork: BREAKING: Police in Rockland County say a suspect is in custody after 5 people were stabbed during a Chanukah event at a Mo… 1 hour ago

the lady chuck ⏳ RT @BrutalBrittany2: New York targeted Hasidic Jews this year with travel restrictions and vaccine mandates at Passover in Rockland County… 1 hour ago

Young Chief™ TEMPLAR RT @MrAndyNgo: Developing story: Reports of a stabbing attack at a synagogue in Monsey, Rockland County, New York. The town has a large Ort… 3 hours ago

Joshua Albarran Watch #CBSN New York this Monday morning, @AndreaGrymesTV filling-in for @NatDuddridgeTV with news on an mass synag… https://t.co/oKlmFMyLIQ 3 hours ago

Espace beaux arts New York Synagogue Attack: Rockland County Rolling Out New Security Measures For Jewish Community https://t.co/DM1xNOdFPx 4 hours ago

NY News Now New York Synagogue Attack: Rockland County Rolling Out New Security Measures For Jewish Community https://t.co/PYZzR8RQBk 4 hours ago