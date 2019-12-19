Why New Year's Resolutions Don’t Last and How You Can Change That

It’s that time of year where we prepare ourselves to set new goals for the upcoming year, but are we wasting our time?



Tweets about this anna🍓 Last year I wrote down my new year resolutions (for 2019) and 4 of them actually came true 27 seconds ago PABS DelayherSpay It's the last Monday of the year! This is the time to rest and set new goals for 2020. What are your doggie reso… https://t.co/ddR9vXsCxD 1 minute ago MR_SKETCHEY CLAWS RT @Betty_Boo_Kat: Can mew believe it’s the last #kittyloafmonday of the decade 🙀🎄 Have we made any New Year Resolutions fur next year? 🍞😻🍞… 2 minutes ago Blackbeard Didn't complete all my resolutions from last year, but I did get a full-time permanent job in a city and moved into… https://t.co/sK8AIlS2g7 3 minutes ago Goddess May My New Years resolutions: 1. To carry on last year’s resolution to find my own place to live 2. To experience the u… https://t.co/T3SqhoYwoK 3 minutes ago ChallengerGrey Last Easter as part of my Lent obligation, I blocked Trump from my Twitter account. It's been wonderful. I'm a ne… https://t.co/Uw4EssUyQ9 4 minutes ago Taylor Skinner May all of your troubles last as long as my New Years resolutions! Happy New Year! 🌭 #NewYear2020 #Congrat2020… https://t.co/DixngKQ0zE 5 minutes ago ZacharyDash Those New Year's resolutions you made last year, why didn't you complete them? What will be different this year? Do… https://t.co/gIO3mI1Kga 6 minutes ago