Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Why New Year's Resolutions Don’t Last and How You Can Change That

Video Credit: Buzz60 - Duration: 01:19s - Published < > Embed
Why New Year's Resolutions Don’t Last and How You Can Change That

Why New Year's Resolutions Don’t Last and How You Can Change That

It’s that time of year where we prepare ourselves to set new goals for the upcoming year, but are we wasting our time?

Buzz60’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has more.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

finelineanna

anna🍓 Last year I wrote down my new year resolutions (for 2019) and 4 of them actually came true 27 seconds ago

DELAYHERSPAY

PABS DelayherSpay It's the last Monday of the year! This is the time to rest and set new goals for 2020. What are your doggie reso… https://t.co/ddR9vXsCxD 1 minute ago

sketches_mr

MR_SKETCHEY CLAWS RT @Betty_Boo_Kat: Can mew believe it’s the last #kittyloafmonday of the decade 🙀🎄 Have we made any New Year Resolutions fur next year? 🍞😻🍞… 2 minutes ago

CapnEdTweets

Blackbeard Didn't complete all my resolutions from last year, but I did get a full-time permanent job in a city and moved into… https://t.co/sK8AIlS2g7 3 minutes ago

thegoddessrises

Goddess May My New Years resolutions: 1. To carry on last year’s resolution to find my own place to live 2. To experience the u… https://t.co/T3SqhoYwoK 3 minutes ago

challenger_grey

ChallengerGrey Last Easter as part of my Lent obligation, I blocked Trump from my Twitter account. It's been wonderful. I'm a ne… https://t.co/Uw4EssUyQ9 4 minutes ago

TaylorS51961519

Taylor Skinner May all of your troubles last as long as my New Years resolutions! Happy New Year! 🌭 #NewYear2020 #Congrat2020… https://t.co/DixngKQ0zE 5 minutes ago

ZacharyDash

ZacharyDash Those New Year's resolutions you made last year, why didn't you complete them? What will be different this year? Do… https://t.co/gIO3mI1Kga 6 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Why You Should Keep Your New Year’s Resolutions Simple [Video]Why You Should Keep Your New Year’s Resolutions Simple

Health experts say you should ditch the hardcore resolutions and keep it simple. Buzz60’s Sean Dowling has more.

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 01:13Published

Cutting down on your tax bill before the new year [Video]Cutting down on your tax bill before the new year

There are a number of last-minute things you can do now to cut down on what you'll owe come April.

Credit: WISCPublished

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.