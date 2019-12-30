Global  

Sharon Stone labels dating site 'exclusionary' after her profile is blocked

Sharon Stone labels dating site 'exclusionary' after her profile is blocked

Sharon Stone labels dating site 'exclusionary' after her profile is blocked

Sharon Stone was apparently left fuming when she was blocked from dating site Bumble, after users assumed it was a fake profile and reported it, meaning Sharon’s quest to find love was halted from the get-go when suspicions arose.
