Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> > >

Thunberg meets Attenborough, an inspiration

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:57s - Published < > Embed
Thunberg meets Attenborough, an inspiration

Thunberg meets Attenborough, an inspiration

In an interview for BBC radio's Today program, for which she was the guest editor, teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg spoke to legendary conservationist Sir David Attenborough via video link.

Joe Davies reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Thunberg meets Attenborough, an inspiration

Greta Thunberg has had quite a year.

She's sailed across the Atlantic, twice, addressed heads of state at the United Nations, and was named Time Magazine's Person of the Year.

Now, the Swedish climate activist has spoken of her admiration of the man who inspired her, Sir David Attenborough, in a conversation on the BBC with the man himself.

SOUNDBITE) (English) CLIMATE ACTIVIST, GRETA THUNBERG, SAYING: "When I was younger, when I was maybe eight, nine, 10 years old, the thing that's - that made me open my eyes for, for what was happening with the environment and the climate was, was films and documentaries about the natural world, and what was happening, what was going on.

So that has definitely been an eye opener for me and that was what made me realize the situations though.

It's so, so thank you for that, because that was what made me decide to do something about it." (SOUNDBITE) (English) NATURALIST AND BBC PRESENTER, DAVID ATTENBOROUGH, SAYING: "Well, I'm very flattered you should say that, lots of people didn't.

And we've been going on - the trouble is, politicians are just concerned about tomorrow and the day after.

Was it mentioned in the election?

Hardly at all.

The only reason that it has been mentioned even that much is because of you.

You have woken up the world really." At the U.N.

Climate summit earlier this year, Thunberg gave President Trump what the media described as a "death stare." She's now said she wouldn't have spoken to him even if she'd had the chance, because, she said, it would have been a waste of time.

While she's pleased with how many people are listening, Thunberg said many more are not, so her work isn't done yet.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) CLIMATE ACTIVIST, GRETA THUNBERG, SAYING: "You need to repeat it until people get it."




You Might Like


Tweets about this

sueludad

Louis Fisher Thunberg meets Attenborough, an inspiration https://t.co/UyVszbaUCb 16 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Greta Thunberg to interview David Attenborough [Video]Greta Thunberg to interview David Attenborough

Teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg will interview Sir David Attenborough on BBC radio.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:34Published

Greta Thunberg To Interview David Attenborough [Video]Greta Thunberg To Interview David Attenborough

Teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg will interview Sir David Attenborough on BBC radio. Thunberg is guest editing the corporation's flagship radio news program; the Radio 4 "Today" show. The..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:34Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.