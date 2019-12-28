Global  

Greta Thunberg Meets David Attenborough Over Skype

Greta Thunberg Meets David Attenborough Over Skype

Greta Thunberg Meets David Attenborough Over Skype

Greta Thunberg spoke to David Attenborough for the first time over Skype to talk about the climate change crisis and how they are each others’ inspiration.
Greta Thunberg met David Attenborough for the first time. Here's what they talked about.

What happened when 16-year-old climate activist Greta Thunberg met 93-year-old natural historian Sir...
Greta Thunberg to interview David Attenborough in special edition of BBC Radio 4 'Today' show

'We'll be reporting about the scale of the ongoing climate crisis,' Nobel peace prize nominee says
Thunberg meets Attenborough, an inspiration [Video]Thunberg meets Attenborough, an inspiration

In an interview for BBC radio&apos;s Today program, for which she was the guest editor, teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg spoke to legendary conservationist Sir David Attenborough via video..

Thunberg meets Attenborough, an inpiration [Video]Thunberg meets Attenborough, an inpiration

In an interview for BBC radio's Today program, for which she was the guest editor, teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg spoke to legendary conservationist Sir David Attenborough via video link. Joe..

