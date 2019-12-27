Tom Hanks has been offered Greek citizenship 2 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:34s - Published Tom Hanks has been offered Greek citizenship Greek President Prokopis Pavlopoulos has offered Tom Hanks, his wife Rita Wilson and their children Greek citizenship.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Newshub Tom Hanks has been offered the chance to become an honorary Greek citizen https://t.co/NxjATKHSXl 2 days ago