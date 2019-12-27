Global  

Tom Hanks has been offered Greek citizenship

Tom Hanks has been offered Greek citizenship

Tom Hanks has been offered Greek citizenship

Greek President Prokopis Pavlopoulos has offered Tom Hanks, his wife Rita Wilson and their children Greek citizenship.

Greece gives actor Tom Hanks honorary Greek citizenship

Tom Hanks may officially consider himself Greek. Greece’s President Prokopis Pavlopoulos has signed...
Tom Hanks Has Been Offered Greek Citizenship [Video]Tom Hanks Has Been Offered Greek Citizenship

Greek President Prokopis Pavlopoulos has offered Tom Hanks, his wife Rita Wilson and their children Greek citizenship. According to CNN, the president's office signed the honorary naturalization order..

Tom Hanks Given Honorary Greek Citizenship

The Greek government has recognized the Oscar-winner for his efforts to promote Greek culture.

The Greek government has recognized the Oscar-winner for his efforts to promote Greek culture.

