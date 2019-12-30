A New Concept in Wedding Décor and Favors

Flowers at a wedding add a beautiful touch to the overall atmosphere of the day.

But spending all that money on something that won't be around in a few days can be a tough pill to swallow.

But what if your flowers could last, and not only that, but double as a beautiful holder for sweet treats and a wedding favor?!

Joining us to discuss this new concept in wedding décor is Luciana Shiokawa from Sweet N' Flowers.

From now until March 1, Sweet N' Flowers is offering 25% off for all orders booked!

For more information and to get any questions answered, visit SweetNFlowers.com.