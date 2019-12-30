Customizing Your Wedding Menu and More

Planning for a wedding can be stressful and challenging, especially during this time of year.

Joining us to talk about customizing wedding venues and menus for the new year is Sous Chef Hadley Shully from Shully’s Cuisine and Events.

Serving up some sample hors d’oeurves and beverages, she has all the tips for making your wedding unique and personal during the winter months.

Want to get a taste of what Shully’s Cuisine and Events is all about?

Give them a call at 262-242-6633 to speak with an event planner, or visit their website at ShullysCuisine.com for more information.

They are now booking weddings for 2020 and are offering discounted room rental rates for November through April dates.