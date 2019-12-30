Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Customizing Your Wedding Menu and More

Video Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Duration: 06:33s - Published < > Embed
Customizing Your Wedding Menu and More

Customizing Your Wedding Menu and More

Planning for a wedding can be stressful and challenging, especially during this time of year.

Joining us to talk about customizing wedding venues and menus for the new year is Sous Chef Hadley Shully from Shully’s Cuisine and Events.

Serving up some sample hors d’oeurves and beverages, she has all the tips for making your wedding unique and personal during the winter months.

Want to get a taste of what Shully’s Cuisine and Events is all about?

Give them a call at 262-242-6633 to speak with an event planner, or visit their website at ShullysCuisine.com for more information.

They are now booking weddings for 2020 and are offering discounted room rental rates for November through April dates.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.