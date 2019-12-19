Cleanup Help Comes To Joe Wheeler State Park

Already seeing support from lawmakers.

It has been nearly two weeks since a tornado ripped through joe wheeler state park, the debris is still not fully cleared.

The alabama state parks foundation is stepping up to help raise money for the cleanup process.

The tornado reached wind speeds of 115 miles per hour.

The campgrounds are closed indefinitely.

And crews are working tirelessly to clear roads for other areas... including the marina, golf course and lodges.

Waay-31s alexis scott spoke with people in the park working to get things fully operational once again.

The campground and day use area here at joe wheeler state park is still closed.

It'll remained closed because crews here told us there are still several trees down and many buildings with a lot of damage.

I spoke with a few people who told me it's still unbelievable to think about.

Casey neill, works near the park "i could hear the storms. they were saying 115 mile an hour winds from town creek coming up this way.

I didn't experience it but i heard it my whole ride home," casey neill told me he he'll never forget the horrifying noises of wind and snapping trees that day.

Crews at the park told us on december 16th the tornado damaged 15 buildings and knocked over thousands of trees... making the area unsafe for days and causing them to shut down the campground area.

Steve hamilton, boats at joe wheeler state park "the damage we had with the high winds and stuff it's kind of devastating but in the long run it'll be worth it," steve hamilton went out fishing friday morning... and told me he saw a lot of debris.

Some of that debris came from the tornado and some from the increased amount of rain we've gotten over the last week.

Though crews are working tirelessly to re-open the park... the alabama state parks foundation is now helping to raise funds for the reconstruction process.

A representative told us their mission is to make parks a safe place for people casey neill, works near the park "i think it's a big point that the state of alabama to step up and be able to have this park clean again," we do not know exactly ow much money has already been raised but i have reached out to the alabama state parks foundation to see exactly where we are.

I did speak with a few people who told me they have already donated... and they'll continue to do so to help clean up their park.

Reporting in rogersville, alexis scott waay-31 news.