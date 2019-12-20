Next week.

Many people resolve to improve themselves in the new year.

You can resolve to improve your community.

Becky and jane are here to tell us about their experience as a red cross volunteer and how to make a difference.

Guys, thanks so much for being here.

Red cross is always looking for volunteers.

Are you looking for volunteers to do specific things or whatever is needed of them?

>> there's lots of opportunity.

We need more people to respond to home fires.

And that's called a disaster action team.

And it could be a flood.

Could be a fire.

It could be all kinds.

Red cross is there.

We want to provide the immediate needs, such as shelter, clothing and food as necessary.

We need people to service the people the minute the disaster is happening.

>> david, do you have any idea off hand how many volunteers are needed?

>> it's hard to be specific on that.

We need volunteers.

We had people who have been here for several years i'm into my third year.

With volunteer with the home fires here in town, plus with the flood activity north of us.

We both did a lot of volunteer work whether sheltering or feeding people, we will always need attrition within the agency, you have to cover that.

We cover a lot of house fires.

Might surprise people how many house fires are in the area.

>> i would say at least one to two fires a week and we cover 13 counties that we're responsible for.

It takes lots of volunteers to cover that.

So david went last week.

I went last week and so, there's always the potential for that to happen.

And winters a harder time because people sometimes get careless with their heating and candles and all of that.

So, we need two volunteers to go to every fire.

>> we have information we can bring up on how to become a volunteer.

Tell me quickly.

We only have a couple seconds left.

How do you know if you're the right person to volunteer?

>> anybody with a giving spirit and compassion for another person is a good volunteer.

>> putting compassion into action is what it is.

>> thank you for your