Zac Efron Releases Statement After 'Life or Death' Medical Emergency

On Dec.

29, the actor took to Instagram with an update after he was hospitalized during a trip to Papua New Guinea.

According to the 'Sunday Telegraph,' the former 'High School' musical star was transported to Australia on an emergency flight due to an "extraordinary life-or-death medical emergency.".

Very thankful to everyone who has reached out.

I did get sick in Papua New Guinea but I bounced back quick and finished an amazing 3 weeks in P.N.G.

I’m home for the holidays with my friends and family.

Thanks for all the love and concern, see you in 2020!, Zac Efron, via Instagram.

Efron was in Papua New Guinea filming the upcoming series 'Killing Zac Efron.'
