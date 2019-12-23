Beating the holiday blues

C1 this timer year can be filled with happiness and lead to sadness and depression.

Author of finding hope and at a loss steve sewell is here with advice to help us get through the holidays.

Thanks for being here, steve.

Many people don't realize they might be suffering this time of year.

How do you realize?

>> a lot of time when we begin to feel depressed and have an overwhelming feeling of the over kill and over worked and over thinking of things.

That's when we can really tell.

>> what kind of advice do you have for people suffering?

>> i always like to ask them, can we check on your daily rhythms. are you getting good sleep?

Are you taking time for quietness and solitude and taking a break?

>> we know a lot of times people who suffer a loss are prone to having problems through the holidays.

What do you say to those people?

>> the first thing i all want to do, are we finding our place in meaning?

In other words, are we looking out for joy?

Are we finding places we can do things if you're losing that.

We will lose a grip on how we're feeling.

>> common coping mechanism is to disengage, is that okay to do?

>> sometimes i will recommend that we break away from people so that we can just have and quietness.

Solitude, used to be an old phrase, taking a people.

>> that's good.

>> how can someone determine if it's the holiday blues or something more problematic?

>> when we begin to have the overwhelming feeling, the holidays just increase it, we're around people that we may not always want to be around.

We're around the difficult tasks making sure the expectations are there.

If those thing get crazy, it's time to break away.

>> how can people get in touch with you.

>> my website is stevensewell.me.

People can reach out to me that way.

>> there's your business card and phone number which is always good to have.

Good to see you have gmail so people can get a hold of you quickly.

Why is it the holidays that makes it so prone to having problems with that kind of thing?

>> the overextendedness we have.

We give to ourselves, the commercialism of the holidays.

All those thing.

We have to have it just right.

We have to get just that perfect gift.

We have to make that holiday ham just awesome.

And we forget about being human and forget about the meaning behind the holidays and the reason why we're altogether.

>> do you see it more in people younger or older?

>> it used to be we were finding that a lot of people 50, 60 and above, but now we're finding more and more, teenagers and middle schoolers, even elementary school kids are feeling depression, anxiety around those people.

Most because of the coping mechanisms you refer to.

A big deal is how we're modelling to our children and our younger ones.

>> i'm noticing myself as i age, i remember how important it is that people are just together rather than the things that bring them >> that helps.

>> okay.

Great.

Thanks so much for being