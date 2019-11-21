Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Dow Movers: MSFT, XOM

Video Credit: Market News Video - Duration: 01:02s - Published < > Embed
Dow Movers: MSFT, XOM

Dow Movers: MSFT, XOM

In early trading on Monday, shares of Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 0.6%.

Year to date, Exxon Mobil Corp registers a 3.1% gain.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Dow Movers: MSFT, XOM

In early trading on Monday, shares of Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 0.6%.

Year to date, Exxon Mobil Corp registers a 3.1% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Microsoft Corporation (MSFT), trading down 1.0%.

Microsoft Corporation is showing a gain of 55.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Apple (AAPL), trading down 0.9%, and Chevron (CVX), trading up 0.6% on the day.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

ADHDxGamer

ADHDxGamer $MTCH $DLTR $QCOM $INTC $AAPL $MSFT $SBUX $AMAT $PYPL Active Movers! https://t.co/WB0zYr7JlC 3 days ago

ADHDxGamer

ADHDxGamer $MTCH $DLTR $INTC $QCOM $SBUX $MSFT $AMAT $PYPL $UBNT Active Movers! https://t.co/6CD83mWP8T 3 days ago

ADHDxGamer

ADHDxGamer $AMZN $OLED $TSLA $AAPL $ARWR $MTCH $COST $MSFT $PYPL Active Movers! https://t.co/sWFUiixc2u 4 days ago

Gambiste1

Joe Gambiste RT @ADHDxGamer: $AMZN $OLED $TSLA $AAPL $ARWR $MSFT $PYPL $FIVE $AMAT Active Movers! https://t.co/8jq5Aqq74p 4 days ago

ADHDxGamer

ADHDxGamer $AMZN $OLED $TSLA $AAPL $ARWR $MSFT $PYPL $FIVE $AMAT Active Movers! https://t.co/8jq5Aqq74p 4 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Dow Movers: MRK, XOM [Video]Dow Movers: MRK, XOM

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.8%. Year to date, Exxon Mobil Corp..

Credit: Market News Video     Duration: 01:02Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.