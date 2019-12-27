Global  

Tesla delivers first China-made Model 3 sedans

Tesla has started delivering Model 3 electric cars built at its Shanghai factory in just under a year since it began work on the $2 billion plant, a record for global automakers in China.

David Pollard reports.
Tesla: Made in China.

The first Model 3 Sedans assembled at the U.S. carmaker's factory near Shanghai were delivered on Monday (December 30).

As part of the celebrations, 15 Tesla workers received cars they'd purchased.

One of them proposed to his girlfriend.

The deliveries set a record for global automakers in China.

Work began barely a year ago to make the first wholly foreign-owned car plant there.

It also looks like a success for boss Elon Musk's plans to bolster Tesla's presence in the world's biggest market for electric vehicles, and so minimize the impact of the U.S.-China trade war.

Not that Tesla doesn't have competition.

Chinese EV maker Nio on Monday beat quarterly revenue estimates on higher demand for its vehicles.

The news sent its U.S.-listed shares up 30%.

Nio expects, it said, to deliver 8,000 vehicles in Q4.

Tesla, it says, want to ramp up deliveries, charging points, and service stations, while already producing around a 1,000 units a week.

And at just over $50,000 each, selling them more cheaply than imported Model 3s.



