Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

N.Korea's Kim calls for 'offensive measures'

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:30s - Published < > Embed
N.Korea's Kim calls for 'offensive measures'

N.Korea's Kim calls for 'offensive measures'

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un called at a ruling party meeting for &quot;positive and offensive measures&quot; to ensure security ahead of a year-end deadline he has set for denuclearisation talks with the United States, state media KCNA said on Monday.

Gavino Garay reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un calls for "offensive measures"

One day from a deadline set by North Korea to soften sanctions against its nuclear program, leader...
CBS News - Published

Kim Jong Un Calls for ‘Offensive Measures’ in Year-End Party Meeting as Tensions With U.S. Rise


TIME - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.