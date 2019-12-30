Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Sharon Stone labels dating site 'exclusionary' after her profile is blocked

Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 00:44s - Published < > Embed
Sharon Stone labels dating site 'exclusionary' after her profile is blocked

Sharon Stone labels dating site 'exclusionary' after her profile is blocked

Sharon Stone was apparently left fuming when she was blocked from dating site Bumble, after users assumed it was a fake profile and reported it, meaning Sharon’s quest to find love was halted from the get-go when suspicions arose.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Sharon Stone won't need Bumble with these famous men [Video]Sharon Stone won't need Bumble with these famous men

Sharon's got stones. After the "Basic Instinct" star admitted to using Bumble — and getting kicked off the dating site — it's time to find this legendary sex symbol a date.

Credit: Page Six     Duration: 02:00Published

Sharon Stone got kicked off of Bumble [Video]Sharon Stone got kicked off of Bumble

Sharon Stone is actually on Bumble, but users reported her profile and got her kicked off

Credit: Pop Culture by In the Know     Duration: 01:01Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.