New York Synagogue Attack: NYC Civil Rights Leaders Unite now < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 17:55s - Published New York Synagogue Attack: NYC Civil Rights Leaders Unite Jewish leaders, the National Action Network and other New York City civil rights leaders gathered to show solidarity in light of a spoke in attacks on Jewish people in the city and surrounding communities, including a synagogue attacked during the weekend.

