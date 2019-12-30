Global  

New York Synagogue Attack: NYC Civil Rights Leaders Unite

New York Synagogue Attack: NYC Civil Rights Leaders Unite

New York Synagogue Attack: NYC Civil Rights Leaders Unite

Jewish leaders, the National Action Network and other New York City civil rights leaders gathered to show solidarity in light of a spoke in attacks on Jewish people in the city and surrounding communities, including a synagogue attacked during the weekend.
