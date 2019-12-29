Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton Gives Statement On White Settlement Church Shooting

Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Duration: 01:50s - Published < > Embed
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton Gives Statement On White Settlement Church Shooting

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton Gives Statement On White Settlement Church Shooting

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton gave his thoughts on the shooting that killed two parishioners at West Freeway Church of Christ in White Settlement.

He also praised the church for being ready in times like this.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Church Shooting: Two People Dead, One Victim In Critical Condition In White Settlement, Texas

A gunman killed one and injured another person during a service at a church in White Settlement,...
Eurasia Review - Published

Armed worshippers quickly kill gunman after fatal shooting at Texas church

WHITE SETTLEMENT, Texas — Church members acted quickly to take down a gunman who opened fire Sunday...
Seattle Times - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

bray_brandy

Brandy Bray RT @KHOU: WATCH LIVE: Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton will address the shooting at a church near Fort Worth. #KHOU11 https://t.co/TAIATnn… 20 seconds ago

BrookeKatzTV

Brooke Katz RT @CBSDFW: WATCH LIVE: Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton gives a statement and answers questions about the shooting at a White Settlement… 5 minutes ago

roeye22

Liberty Rising Texas attorney General Ken Paxton makes no excuse for a church that gets it right. https://t.co/ixKkUNRUDh 12 minutes ago

FOX4

FOX 4 NEWS RT @TerranceFriday: Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton addresses the tragedy at Weat Freeway Church of Christ. https://t.co/FDjjD25NXU 28 minutes ago

CBSDFW

CBSDFW WATCH LIVE: Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton gives a statement and answers questions about the shooting at a White… https://t.co/8bURamJmBN 31 minutes ago

TerranceFriday

Terrance Friday Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton addresses the tragedy at Weat Freeway Church of Christ. https://t.co/FDjjD25NXU 32 minutes ago

KHOU

KHOU 11 News Houston WATCH LIVE: Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton will address the shooting at a church near Fort Worth. #KHOU11 https://t.co/TAIATnnAcb 33 minutes ago

JohnnyRingo1212

John Richardson RT @NelsonForTexas: Yet Texas state leadership does nothing. Indicted Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is literally trying to get rid of p… 34 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Need 2 Know: Hanukkah Stabbings, Tiger Bowl [Video]Need 2 Know: Hanukkah Stabbings, Tiger Bowl

These are the headlines you Need 2 Know for Monday, December 30, 2019.

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 07:13Published

Texas Church Members Killed Gunman Who Opened Fire During A Service [Video]Texas Church Members Killed Gunman Who Opened Fire During A Service

Laura Podesta reports two church members were killed in the shooting.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:55Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.