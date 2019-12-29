Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton Gives Statement On White Settlement Church Shooting
|
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton Gives Statement On White Settlement Church Shooting
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton gave his thoughts on the shooting that killed two parishioners at West Freeway Church of Christ in White Settlement.
He also praised the church for being ready in times like this.
