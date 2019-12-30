Global  

Premier League match preview: Arsenal v Manchester United

Premier League match preview: Arsenal v Manchester United

Premier League match preview: Arsenal v Manchester United

Match preview of the Premier League clash between Arsenal and Manchester United on New Year's Day.
Recent related news from verified sources

Arsenal vs Manchester United LIVE: talkSPORT commentary for New Year’s Day blockbuster at the Emirates

Old rivals Arsenal and Manchester United face-off at the Emirates to cap off a huge day of Premier...
talkSPORT - Published

Arsenal vs Manchester United predicted teams: Injury updates, Pogba and Xhaka latest and tactical breakdown

Arsenal welcome Manchester United to the Emirates on New Year’s Day with both sides hoping a new...
talkSPORT - Published


Recent related videos from verified sources

Man City v Everton: Premier League match preview [Video]Man City v Everton: Premier League match preview

A look at the stats ahead of Man City v Everton as Carlo Ancelotti looks for his third straight win as Toffees boss.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:22Published

Arteta challenges Ozil to maintain performance levels [Video]Arteta challenges Ozil to maintain performance levels

Mikel Arteta has challenged Mesut Ozil to keep hitting the hard-working heights of his industrious performance during Arsenal’s loss to Chelsea. Ozil was handed a standing ovation at the end of a..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:48Published

