Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Biden: I'd Nominate Obama To Supreme Court

Video Credit: GeoBeats - Duration: 00:35s - Published < > Embed
Biden: I'd Nominate Obama To Supreme CourtJoe Biden says he'd be open to nominating Barack Obama to the Supreme Court.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Biden Open to Nominating Obama to the Supreme Court: 'If He'd Take It' [Video]Biden Open to Nominating Obama to the Supreme Court: 'If He'd Take It'

Biden says he would consider nominating former President Obama to the Supreme Court.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:51Published

Could Obama Serve on the Supreme Court? [Video]Could Obama Serve on the Supreme Court?

Biden says he would consider nominating former President Obama to the Supreme Court.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:50Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.